DAEGU SUPERMARKETS TO CLOSE ON WEEKDAY News Today 입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Daegu has become the first metropolitan city in the country to change the mandatory day-off for large supermarkets from Sunday to Monday. The first Monday-off is next week, meaning this Sunday, supermarket chains in the city will be open. The city expects increased user convenience, but there are still many hurdles ahead.



[Pkg]



From this week the mandatory day-off for large supermarkets in Daegu will be changed from Sunday to Monday. Daegu is the first metropolitan city in the country to implement the change since mandatory weekend days-off were introduced for large supermarkets in 2012. The first Monday-off is next week, meaning this Sunday, supermarket chains in the city will be open. The new rule applies to 60 stores including 17 large supermarkets.



[Soundbite] Ahn Jung-gon(Daegu Metropolitan City) : "We expect greater benefits in terms of shopping. Money that customers would spend to pay sellers in other regions through online shopping will be spent locally."



However, there are still unresolved tasks. Traditional markets and small local retail stores will inevitably suffer a blow if large supermarkets stay open on weekends, when they usually draw scores of customers. Small stores are calling for implementing the city government's win-win plan.



[Soundbite] Hwang Seon-tak(Seomun Market Merchant Association) : "They promised to set up support centers and online business for us and we agreed to that."



Supermarkets' labor unions still strongly protest the government's decision. They say the unilaterally implemented rule seriously violates the workers' right to health and does not take into account their opinions, and that it runs counter to its initial goal.



[Soundbite] Bae Jun-kyung(Korean Mart Labor Union) : "Despite many opposing opinions, district wards did not say clearly how those opinions were reflected in their policies."



Supermarkets' labor unions plan to take legal action by applying for a provisional disposition for suspension of execution.

입력 2023-02-10 15:19:46 수정 2023-02-10 16:45:42 News Today

