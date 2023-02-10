KOREAN-UKRAINIANS SETTLE DOWN IN GWANGJU News Today 입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



More than 600 ethnic Koreans from Ukraine have settled in a village in Gwangju designated for ethnic Koreans. They're operating a collective farm together dreaming of standing on their own feet.



[Pkg]



Ten-year-old Mark Choi, a fifth-generation ethnic Korean from Ukraine, was the first to arrive in this village in Gwangju designated for ethnic Koreans. Since then, some 600 more ethnic Koreans from Ukraine came to the village in search of refuge. They are busy these days preparing for the spring farming season. This collective farm is operated jointly by Korean-Ukrainians. They plan to raise crops after receiving orders and share the profits evenly.



[Soundbite] Shin Jo-ya(Chief, Korean-Ukrainian village) : "Ethnic Koreans who lived in the former Soviet Union made a living by farming. They miss it a lot. It’s a miracle that they have received a plot of land to raise vegetables for themselves."



All excess produce will be sold at nearby markets. The 1,650 sq.m. plot of land was provided free of charge by the Gwangju Saemaeul Association.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-haeng(Gwangju Saemaeul Association) : "We heard that they have a lot of experience in farming and are confident about their farming skills, but couldn’t find land to raise crops."



The farm is expected to become a great workplace for also local seniors, who have a hard time finding jobs. The size of the farm will be gradually expanded.



[Soundbite] Erik Park(Korean-Ukrainian) : "We will first plant a lot of vegetables. We also want to raise some corn to feed our hens."



This Korean-Ukrainian community is hoping to make this village in Gwangju their new home away from their war-ravaged hometowns.

