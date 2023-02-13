KOREAN TEAM RESCUES 8 SURVIVORS News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



More than 33,000 people are known to have died from the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on the 6th. Although it has way passed 72 hours, known to be the golden hour in rescue operations, the Korean Disaster Relief Team dispatched to Türkiye have so far rescued 8 previous lives.



[Pkg]



The Korean Disaster Relief Team rescued its eighth survivor out of the rubble at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, local time. People applauded the survivor as she was carried out. She was rescued an hour after her 17-year-old son was pulled out from the rubble. The mother was relatively healthy but her son was in critical condition. The son was unconscious and barely breathing when Korean medics took emergency measures to save his life. The team is working in Antakya, one of the hardest hit places. Since its first rescue last Thursday, the team has managed to find eight survivors so far. It has also recovered 18 bodies.



[Soundbite] (Korean Disaster Relief Team worker(Feb. 10)) : "Our priority is on rescuing survivors. So we gave our feedback to rescuers in Türkiye on how to find the bodies of the deceased."



The Disaster Relief Team will continue intensive search and rescue efforts until this Friday.

KOREAN TEAM RESCUES 8 SURVIVORS

입력 2023-02-13 15:07:00 수정 2023-02-13 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



More than 33,000 people are known to have died from the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on the 6th. Although it has way passed 72 hours, known to be the golden hour in rescue operations, the Korean Disaster Relief Team dispatched to Türkiye have so far rescued 8 previous lives.



[Pkg]



The Korean Disaster Relief Team rescued its eighth survivor out of the rubble at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, local time. People applauded the survivor as she was carried out. She was rescued an hour after her 17-year-old son was pulled out from the rubble. The mother was relatively healthy but her son was in critical condition. The son was unconscious and barely breathing when Korean medics took emergency measures to save his life. The team is working in Antakya, one of the hardest hit places. Since its first rescue last Thursday, the team has managed to find eight survivors so far. It has also recovered 18 bodies.



[Soundbite] (Korean Disaster Relief Team worker(Feb. 10)) : "Our priority is on rescuing survivors. So we gave our feedback to rescuers in Türkiye on how to find the bodies of the deceased."



The Disaster Relief Team will continue intensive search and rescue efforts until this Friday.