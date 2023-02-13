WARRANT SOUGHT FOR EX-SBW BOOKKEEPER News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An arrest warrant has been requested against former financial manager of the Ssangbangwool Group, identified only by his surname Kim, who managed Kim Seong-tae's personal and corporate money. The prosecution investigated allegations surrounding Kim Seong-tae's embezzlement and malfeasance charges, as well as the allegation of illegal payments to North Korea involving Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung.



[Pkg]



The former financial manager of the Ssangbangwool Group, identified only by his surname Kim, is a key figure in various allegations surrounding the group. After two days of intense interrogation, the prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for him on Sunday night. Kim is the husband of Kim Seong-tae’s sister. He is known to have managed the group's finances and Kim Seong-tae's personal funds. Prosecutors believe his testimonies are crucial in proving Kim Seong-tae's embezzlement and malfeasance charges, as well as the allegation of illegal payments to North Korea. The former Ssangbangwool chief has admitted to having paid five million dollars for North Korea's smart farm project and another three million dollars for then-Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's planned trip to the North. However, he said it's his financial manager who knows the details of how the funds were raised. The prosecutors believe that only by finding out exactly how the funds used by Kim Seong-tae were raised can they boost the credibility of Kim's testimony admitting to transferring money to North Korea. The prosecutors plan to zero in on the North Korea payment allegation after obtaining an arrest warrant for Kim. On Feb. 15 the former vice governor of Gyeonggi-do Province, Lee Hwa-young, is set to be subpoenaed as well. The written arraignment for Kim Seong-tae says that Lee negotiated the North Korea payment issue. The Ssangbangwool Group's former financial manager was detained in Thailand last December and returned to Korea two months later, on Feb. 11, after deciding not to appeal the local court ruling on his illegal stay. Sources say it was Kim Seong-tae, who had been repatriated and indicted under arrest first, who convinced him to return to Korea.

