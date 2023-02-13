DP’S SPECIAL COUNSEL PUSH HITS SNAG News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy brewed over the prosecution's poor investigation after the first court ruling on stock price manipulation allegations related to Deutsche Motors and the case related to former lawmaker Kwak Sang-do. The main opposition DP decided to push for a special counsel for Daejang-dong and Kim Keon-hee, but the DP is now facing an unexpected hurdle the Justice Party.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party says it plans to seek special counsels for the Daejang-dong development scandal and allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee. As prosecutors may soon seek an arrest warrant for DP chief Lee Jae-myung, the main opposition has been reviewing fast-tracking a bill to appoint a special counsel to look into Kim's alleged misdeeds. It plans to submit the bill to parliament on February 24. But the DP is now facing an unexpected hurdle. The Justice Party has called for a cautious approach in appointing a special counsel to probe the first lady. But the minor opposition party pledged to lead a drive to introduce a special counsel for the so-called "Daejang-dong 5 billion won club" scandal.



[Soundbite] Kim Hee-seo(Senior Spokesperson, Justice Party) : "We urge the DP to help appoint a special counsel to probe Kwak Sang-do’s acquittal of bribery charges related to the Daejang-dong development project."



One-hundred-eighty votes, about a three fifths majority, are needed to send the bill on Kim's case to the regular session. The bill is still pending at the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee. Holding 169 seats, the DP needs 11 votes from the Justice Party and independent lawmakers. The DP stressed that it will closely discuss the issue with the Justice Party.



[Soundbite] Cho Jeong-sik(DP Secretary General) : "The Justice Party agrees to fully investigate the allegations surrounding Kim Keon-hee. It is not opposing the introduction of the special counsel."



It also mentioned the need to have the so-called "yellow envelope bill," which is being strongly demanded by the Justice Party, passed at the National Assembly. In case cooperation with the Justice Party proves difficult, the DP is reportedly reviewing a measure to separate the two special counsel bills and handle the one for Lee before pushing for the one regarding Kim. The ruling People Power Party denounced the DP's move targeting the first lady.



[Soundbite] Jang Dong-hyeok(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "Apparently embarrassed about introducing a special counsel for Lee, the DP is dragging in the first lady whose allegations were dismissed by the court."



It also criticized the main opposition for stalking the president's wife in an effort to protect its leader.

