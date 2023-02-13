NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Foreigners net purchased Korean shares worth over six trillion won last month. According to a report released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreign investors bought 6.14 trillion won worth of Korean shares in January, continuing a net purchasing streak for four straight months since last October. They net purchased shares worth 6.38 trillion won on the main bourse KOSPI and 238 billion won on the tech-savvy KOSDAQ. As of the end of January, foreign investors were holding a total of 858 trillion won in Korean securities.

The COVID-19 vaccination task force says the administration of vaccines for children aged between six months and four years began on Monday. They receive three rounds of Pfizer vaccines for children under 5 at intervals of eight weeks. The task force said the age group stands higher risks of falling into serious condition or dying from the virus than bigger children and adolescents. In particular, it advised high-risk groups to get vaccinated proactively. The children must be accompanied by their parents and guardians for their COVID-19 vaccine visits.

The education ministry announced a plan to launch a pan-government task force on social crises. The ministry said the team is tasked with preemptively supporting the vulnerable exposed to various social risks while effectively addressing social issues. Headed by the vice education minister, the task force consists of officials from ten government agencies, including ministry of health and welfare and the ministry of employment and labor.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-02-13 15:07:01 수정 2023-02-13 16:45:07 News Today

