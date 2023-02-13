TOP OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS FORCED LABOR News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's First Foreign Vice Minister Cho Hyun-dong who is currently in the States for a tripartite meeting with his American and Japanese counterpart said, Korea and Japan are discussing matters related to wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonial period. Based on previous discussions and negotiations, starting this week, Korea and Japan is to kick off minister-level talks to find a solution.



[Pkg]



In Washington for a tripartite meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts on February 13th, Korea's First Foreign Vice Minister Cho Hyun-dong said the key agenda is forced wartime labor during the Japanese colonial period. He said that Korea and Japan have long discussed this matter and it is now time for high-ranking officials to find solutions. The vice minister said the two sides have managed to narrow some differences.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-dong(1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "Differences have narrowed considerably on some parts and not so much on other parts. Now it has come to a point where vice ministers or ministers continue discussing remaining issues."



He added that it is still early to predict when a conclusion could be reached but assured that he is working hard to resolve this matter as soon as possible.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-dong(1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "I won’t be able to say which issue has been resolved and which one hasn’t until we come to a complete agreement. We need to find common grounds on all issues before reaching a conclusion."



Earlier, the two countries discussed the Korean government's proposal of paying compensation to the victims with the fund collected by a third-party victims' advocate foundation. The key issue is whether Japanese wartime businesses will participate in this foundation. However, Japan still disapproves of this plan. Following this week's vice ministers' meeting, the Korean and Japanese foreign ministers will continue the discussion at the Munich Security Conference on February 17th. It remains to be seen whether the discussion on forced wartime labor will lead to a bilateral summit. Meanwhile, Vice Minister Cho has communicated Korea's science-based concerns over the plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a few months.

