KOREAN CHIPMAKERS BRACE FOR U.S. CHIPS ACT News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Tensions are intensifying between the U.S. and China over advanced technology, and in particular, semiconductor issues are putting South Korea in a difficult position. With the implementation of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, which restricts companies that received incentives from the U.S. government from expanding their high-tech semiconductor facilities in China for 10 years, South Korean firms are desperately hoping for a reasonable solution.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics' factory in Texas. The tech giant plans to build at least 10 more chip factories in the U.S. SK Hynix is also considering a 19 trillion won investment into the U.S. in the first half of the year and has already begun choosing the location for its factory. The Korean chipmakers are investing aggressively because of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, which is to take effect soon. The act includes support of 280 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. semiconductor capacity, and offers a 25-percent advanced manufacturing investment tax credit. However, any chipmaker that receives funding under the new law is banned from investing in the so-called “countries of concern” for 10 years. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which both manufacture most of their products in China, are in a dilemma.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-jun(Samsung Electronics(Q4 2022 conference call)) : "This issue requires prudence, as we have invested a lot of time and money in stabilizing the operation of our Fab in China."



The U.S. government will reportedly finalize the details of the Act this month. Seoul is trying to obtain a waiver for Korean chipmakers and request a grace period. Although the companies are unlikely to be impacted immediately, giving up the Chinese market, which accounts for about 30 percent of their sales, would deal a harsh blow.



[Soundbite] Kim Yang-paeng(Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade) : "The strategy should be shifted to avoiding manufacturing higher than current level products in the Chinese market and producing high-level products in Korea or the U.S. instead."



Finding a reasonable solution to the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China has emerged as an important factor in determining the future of Korea's semiconductors.

