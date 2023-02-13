KOREAN KING’S ART GIFTS TO RUSSIA News Today 입력 2023.02.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.02.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Five diplomatic gifts sent in 1896 by Emperor Gojong of Korea to Russia for a coronation were disclosed to the public for the first time in 127 years. It's a two-section najeon and the work of renowned Korean painter Jang Seung-eop. They had to undergo an extensive restoration project by many experts from various fields.



[Pkg]



Drunken Li Bo. It's the work of renowned Korean painter Jang Seung-eop who was known to be quite a drinker himself. The detailed painting shows the smiling and robust Chinese poet holding a wine cup. The masterpiece measuring more than 174 centimeters long, has never been reported in the local academic circle. It was the first time that Jang added the name "Joseon" in front of his signature, leading experts to believe that it was painted as a diplomatic gift.



[Soundbite] Marina Prolova(Restorer of Jang’s Painting) : "It was very hard to maintain the original form since it had many layers of paper and silk fabric."



This two-section najeon or chest inlaid with intricate mother-of-pearl decorations against a black lacquer background shows the quintessence of the 19th-century Joseon craftsmanship. Five diplomatic gifts sent in 1896 by Emperor Gojong of Korea to Russia for Czar Nikolai the Second's coronation were disclosed to the public for the first time in 127 years.



[Soundbite] Elena Gagarina(Director, Moscow Kremlin Museum) : "Diplomatic gifts were kept in the royal armory and nobody has seen them for a long time. We started extensive restoration after deciding to exhibit them."



Korean artisans employed intricate techniques and silk, inlaid mother-of-pearl, metal and various other materials in making these gifts. The restoration project was undertaken by many experts from various fields, such as the Russian Academy of Science, and received budget assistance for two years.



[Soundbite] Jang Ho-jin(Korean Ambassador to Russia) : "It’s meaningful to show Russians these historical items sent by Emperor Gojong for the coronation."



This is the first special Korean exhibit hosted by the Moscow Kremlin Museum. It is scheduled to run until April.

