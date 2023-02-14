N. KOREA INVITES FAMILY REUNION GROUP News Today 입력 2023.02.14 (15:08) 수정 2023.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid suspended inter-Korean communications, an organization affiliated with North Korea's United Front Department sent an invitation to the Inter-Korean Separated Family Association to visit North Korea, asking to discuss the issue of separated families. The unification ministry said it will first check whether or not the invitation is reliable and look into North Korea's intention, as the north hasn't been responsive to the government's proposal since last September.



[Pkg]



Last Friday, the Inter-Korean Separated Family Association submitted an application to the Unification Ministry seeking government approval for its members' visit to North Korea. The private organization explained it proposed family reunions to the North last March. In response, Pyongyang sent an invitation last November.



[Soundbite] Ryu Jae-bok(Chair, Inter-Korean Separated Family Association) : "We received the invitation last November. But, the mood surrounding the two Koreas was not so good at the time. So I postponed the submission of the application. However, I could no longer put it off."



The association said that the invitation was signed by an organization affiliated with North Korea's United Front Department. But it did not reveal the exact name of the North Korean entity. In the invitation, the North invited three members of the association to Pyongyang. It also promised to guarantee the South Korean visitors' safety and shoulder relevant costs. The unification ministry said it will first check whether or not the invitation is reliable and look into North Korea's intention. Seoul proposed to hold government-level talks on the issue of separated families last September and repeatedly called for inter-Korean dialogue. But, Pyongyang has not given a response.



[Soundbite] Koo Byoung-sam(Spokesperson, S. Korea’s Unification Ministry) : "We have not yet identified the N. Korean entity that sent the invitation. So we are closely looking into overall details, including the characteristics of the North’s entity and its reliability."



Analysts specializing in North Korea affairs say that although it is officially pursuing a hard-line stance against the South, the North seems to be seeking for a breakthrough via private-level exchanges amid its worsening economic crisis and food shortage. However, some observers say that the invitation was unexpected and whether or not the North resumes provocations in the future will serve as a gauge of its sincerity.

