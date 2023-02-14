기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

“UNSC FAILS STATEMENT CONDEMNING N. KOREA”
입력 2023.02.14 (15:08) 수정 2023.02.14 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Voice of America reported Tuesday that the UN Security Council has failed to adopt a US-led presidential statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November. Citing a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, the VOA said the statement could not move forward because two Council members refused to engage during expert-level negotiations. The remark appears to be referring to China and Russia's non-cooperative attitude. The spokesperson said it is appalling that the Security Council remains silent on North Korea's continued escalations and destabilizing and threatening rhetoric.
  • “UNSC FAILS STATEMENT CONDEMNING N. KOREA”
    • 입력 2023-02-14 15:08:20
    • 수정2023-02-14 16:45:07
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]
Voice of America reported Tuesday that the UN Security Council has failed to adopt a US-led presidential statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November. Citing a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, the VOA said the statement could not move forward because two Council members refused to engage during expert-level negotiations. The remark appears to be referring to China and Russia's non-cooperative attitude. The spokesperson said it is appalling that the Security Council remains silent on North Korea's continued escalations and destabilizing and threatening rhetoric.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!