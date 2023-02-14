기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Voice of America reported Tuesday that the UN Security Council has failed to adopt a US-led presidential statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November. Citing a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, the VOA said the statement could not move forward because two Council members refused to engage during expert-level negotiations. The remark appears to be referring to China and Russia's non-cooperative attitude. The spokesperson said it is appalling that the Security Council remains silent on North Korea's continued escalations and destabilizing and threatening rhetoric.
- “UNSC FAILS STATEMENT CONDEMNING N. KOREA”
2023-02-14
- 수정2023-02-14 16:45:07
