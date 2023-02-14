KIM SEONG-TAE’S BOOKKEEPER ARRESTED News Today 입력 2023.02.14 (15:08) 수정 2023.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The financial manager of former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae has been arrested in connection to allegations of embezzlement and illegal money transfer to North Korea Kim faces. The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the bookkeeper, identified only by his surname Kim, saying the charges against him have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee. Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would faithfully take part in the investigation and not attend a court hearing on his arrest warrant.

KIM SEONG-TAE’S BOOKKEEPER ARRESTED

2023-02-14

[Anchor Lead]



