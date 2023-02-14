기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The financial manager of former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae has been arrested in connection to allegations of embezzlement and illegal money transfer to North Korea Kim faces. The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the bookkeeper, identified only by his surname Kim, saying the charges against him have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee. Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would faithfully take part in the investigation and not attend a court hearing on his arrest warrant.
The financial manager of former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae has been arrested in connection to allegations of embezzlement and illegal money transfer to North Korea Kim faces. The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the bookkeeper, identified only by his surname Kim, saying the charges against him have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee. Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would faithfully take part in the investigation and not attend a court hearing on his arrest warrant.
- KIM SEONG-TAE’S BOOKKEEPER ARRESTED
-
- 입력 2023-02-14 15:08:20
- 수정2023-02-14 16:45:08
[Anchor Lead]
The financial manager of former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae has been arrested in connection to allegations of embezzlement and illegal money transfer to North Korea Kim faces. The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the bookkeeper, identified only by his surname Kim, saying the charges against him have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee. Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would faithfully take part in the investigation and not attend a court hearing on his arrest warrant.
The financial manager of former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae has been arrested in connection to allegations of embezzlement and illegal money transfer to North Korea Kim faces. The Suwon District Court on Monday issued the warrant for the bookkeeper, identified only by his surname Kim, saying the charges against him have been confirmed and the suspect may destroy evidence and flee. Kim earlier notified the prosecution that he would faithfully take part in the investigation and not attend a court hearing on his arrest warrant.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음