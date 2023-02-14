DANURI’S LUNAR IMAGES DISCLOSED News Today 입력 2023.02.14 (15:08) 수정 2023.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



High-definition pictures of the moon's surface and earth taken by Danuri, Korea's first lunar orbiter, have been unveiled for the first time. As Danuri successfully entered its target orbit around the moon, it now went into operational mode to fulfill its exploration mission.



[Pkg]



Danuri, Korea's first lunar orbiter, successfully entered its target orbit around the moon late last year. At the start of this year, it began a month-long trial operation and checked its equipment. During the period, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter took photos of the earth every day. It photographed vivid images of the planet changing over the course of three weeks in line with the moon's position. Turning its camera to the surface of the moon, Danuri took photos of Rheita Valley, a group of craters. It also photographed the Ocean of Storms, which is 18 times the size of Korean Peninsula and the vastest plain on the moon. It is where the former Soviet Union's Luna 9, the world's first uncrewed space mission, landed. This is where the world's first moonwalker, Lunokhod 1 developed by the former Soviet Union and the American moonwalker carried abroad the Apollo 15 operated. Danuri vividly captured the Sea of Rains as if it looked directly down at it from just above. The high-definition camera was domestically developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. It successfully carried out the delicate mission of changing its posture at different directions towards the moon and the earth.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-kwan(Lunar Exploration Program Office, KARI) : "It is necessary to check the performance of the camera. We need to take photos based on calculations of the moon and the earth's locations at the time. It is to verify whether or not the camera produces the right photographs from its posture."



Having set the direction of its solar panel, the Korean lunar orbiter has confirmed that data is normally transmitted. On February 4, it went into operational mode to fulfill its exploration mission.

