TÜRKIYE QUAKE IMPACTS KOREA'S WATER LEVEL News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that the underground water level in Korea was impacted by the earthquake that hit Türkiye, a country some 74-hundred kilometers away from Korea. The levels rose as much as 7 centimeters after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck. This shows the need for geological exploration and research into changes spotted underground.



[Pkg]



The level of underground water in Korea changed due to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and 7.5 aftershock that hit Türkiye, a country some 74-hundred kilometers away from Korea. The Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources surveyed eleven subterranean water locations in the country and observed changes at two spots, Mungyeong in Gyeongsangbukdo Province and Gangneung in Gangwondo Province. Seismic waves were detected just 11 minutes after the Türkiye tremors and water levels continuously changed for 30 minutes thereafter. The levels rose as much as 7 centimeters in Mungyeong and 3 centimeters in Gangneung after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck. Following the 7.5 magnitude aftershock, the underground water level in Mungyeong dropped by 3 centimeters.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-hyeong(Korea Institute of Geoscience & Mineral Resources) : "Seismic waves penetrating the ground caused the compression or expansion of rocks surrounding the aquifer which subsequently raised or lowered underground water levels."



The research team said similar changes to subsurface water levels in Korea were also detected at the time of the magnitude 9 Japan earthquake in 2011 as well as the 2021 quake that measured 7.8 in New Zealand, a country 93-hundred kilometers away from Korea. The team said a powerful earthquake can cause shaking in the earth's crust and abrupt inflow and outflow of underground water even thousands of kilometers away, and called for corresponding measures when constructing high-risk structures.



[Soundbite] Seok Hee-jun(Korea Institute of Geoscience & Mineral Resources) : "When choosing sites for high-risk facilities such as concerning radioactive waste, continued monitoring and research is necessary to ensure quake-related stability."



The team will continue carrying out geological exploration and research into changes spotted underground in the aftermath of the devastating Türkiye quake.

