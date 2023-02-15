ARREST WARRANT FOR DP CHAIR PENDING News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



After summoning main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung twice over allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development scandals, the prosecution said they will soon decide whether to request an arrest warrant. This can come as early as today.



[Pkg]



DP chair Lee Jae-myung has been interrogated by prosecutors twice, 13 days apart, over allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development scandals. Lee blasted the probe as unjust and submitted his written testimonies in advance instead of answering the prosecutors' questions in person.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party(Feb. 10)) : "I reiterate that I will respond to the prosecutors’ false accusations with written testimonies."



A prosecution official says no further summoning will likely be needed given Lee's attitude. The official added that the decision on the next step including whether to request an arrest warrant for Lee would be reached soon. It's the first time the prosecutors mentioned the possibility of Lee's arrest. They will likely request a warrant on Wednesday. Prosecutors are reportedly weighing the fact that Lee's close aides, including Jeong Jin-sang and Kim Yong, have all been arrested, as well as the fact that Lee did not actually answer their questions in person despite having responded to the summons. The charges that are likely to be applied against Lee include breach of trust as well as violations of the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Conflict of Interest Act. The allegation that Lee's aides agreed to split the 42.8 billion won profits from the Daejang-dong project could result in bribery charges as well. The DP chair says the prosecutors' mentioning of an arrest warrant is dumbfounding.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party(Feb. 14)) : "I don’t understand. Who said I’m going to run away?"



If the prosecutors decide to request a warrant for Lee, the National Assembly will then decide on whether to allow to the arrest.

