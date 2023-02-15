기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
At today's party leaders' meeting, the Democratic Party's Floor Leader Park Hong-keun referred to the prosecution weighing requesting an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung. Park claimed that the prosecution is trying to distract people's attention from the public outrage caused by the prosecution's biased investigation of the 5-billion-won kickback scandal and the allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The DP Floor Leader also said that not even the head of a small organization is arrested unless the criminal charges are clear or significant. He instead asked if the prosecution has any real proof linking Lee to these crimes or if Lee, who was the party's presidential candidate and now the sitting party chair, is a flight risk or capable of destroying the evidence.
- DP SLAMS PROSECUTION SEEKING WARRANT
