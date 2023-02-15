PPP PUSH DP TO PASS DETAINMENT MOTION News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the possibility of the prosecution requesting an arrest warrant for DP leader Lee Jae-myung, the PPP pressured the DP to cooperate once the detainment motion on Lee Jae-myung is presented to the parliament. Meanwhile, the DP is coming up with their own measures, and attention is also being drawn to what kind of moves the opposition parties will take.



[Pkg]



People Power Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young stepped up to give the year's first negotiation group address at the National Assembly. He called the entire five years under the Democratic Party administration as the history of double standards. He added that DP chair Lee Jae-myung is no exception in applying a double standard on himself by claiming that the prosecution's investigation is political oppression.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Allegations of corruption lodged against DP chair Lee Jae-myung hurt the integrity of the Democratic Party as well as the entire Nat’l Assembly."



The PPP also pressured the DP to cooperate once the detainment motion on Lee Jae-myung is presented to the parliament.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ae(Floor Spokesperson, PPP) : "I ask the DP to declare an end to double standard politics by passing the detainment motion for DP chair."



The Justice Party also said that it would agree with the motion to show the party's willingness to give up its privilege.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-mi(Chair, Justice Party(KBS Radio)) : "It’d be better for DP chair if he personally undergoes arrest warrant review at the court."



A detainment motion is passed when a majority of enrolled representatives are present and a majority of representatives in attendance approve of the motion. The DP with 169 seats is capable of voting down the motion on its own. Detractors within the party may impact the outcome, but the party leadership still plans to shoot down the motion through free voting. The leaders are concerned that internal dispute could worsen once the members are forced to follow the party line.



[Soundbite] Cho Eung-cheon(Democratic Party(BBS Radio)) : "It’s hard to be certain about an arrest being necessary given the prosecution’s shabby investigation. I’m opposed to the idea that all party members should vote against the motion."



Last December, the DP had already once rejected the detainment motion for Noh Woong-rae accused of receiving bribes through free voting.

