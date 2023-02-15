NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that the increases in public charges and energy rates will be refrained as much as possible to ease people's financial difficulties. He convened an emergency economic meeting in his Yongsan office today and acknowledged that people's lives became harder by soaring heating bills and the plans to raise mass transportation and other public charges. The President promised to adjust the scope and speed of energy rate increases to minimize pressure on ordinary Koreans and provide broader assistance for the lower class.

The Chinese Embassy in Korea announced today on its official WeChat account that China would resume issuing short-term visas to Korean nationals from February 18th. This reciprocal measure was taken four days after the Korean government started issuing short-term visas to arrivals from China. Subsequently, commercial visas and short-term family visas, which were suspended on January 10th, will be issued again. However, China will keep the mandatory PCR test for Korean passengers in place as the Korean government is to maintain the obligatory PCR test rule for passengers from China until February 28th.

