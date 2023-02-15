KIM JONG-UN’S DAUGHTER ON STAMPS News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.15 (16:45)

North Korea has unveiled new stamps that contain pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae. Her continued appearance and promotion shows her heightened status within the regime, but the leader's son, who is the first in line of succession, is still hidden under the veil.



North Korea has unveiled new stamps in celebration of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test-fired last November. There are eight stamp designs and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae appears in five of them. She is more prominent than the missile itself. This has raised speculation that the idolization of Ju-ae has begun in earnest but still, many experts believe it's too early to see her as Kim Jong-un's heir.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeon Young-sun(Konkuk Univ.) : "N. Korea publishes a large volume of stamps for internal edification and foreign currency earning purposes. The latest designs are meaningful in that they portray Kim’s familial image."



One source familiar with North Korean affairs said that since the daughter's emergence, Kim is viewed as an exemplary model in the cultured upbringing of children and domestic revolution and that North Koreans are following after his lead. As Ju-ae increasingly grabs the spotlight, attention is also drawn to Kim's elusive eldest son. Kim Jong-un is known to have three children. The eldest son was likely born in 2010; Ju-ae is the second and as for the third child, even the gender is not known. The son is the first in line of succession in North Korea's patriarchal society. But even among the regime's elite class, there is little known information about him, not even his name or age. Even the name Ju-ae first came to light through former U.S. basketball player Dennis Rodman but has never been officially confirmed. According to a once high ranking North Korean defector, as the world focuses on the daughter, the eldest son can all the more quietly concentrate on his grooming and training to become the heir.

