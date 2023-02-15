COURT RULES AGAINST FORCED LABOR VICTIM News Today 입력 2023.02.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Relatives of a man who died after being conscripted to work at a Japanese company's construction site during the Japanese colonial period, filed a civil suit against the Japanese company for compensation. The court ruled against the family saying that the statute of limitations on the case had already expired. But it's being pointed out the way in which courts calculate statute of limitations are different without a standardized rule.



[Pkg]



A man surnamed Kim was conscripted to work at a Japanese company's construction site in Buryeong-gun County, Hamkyongbuk-do Province in 1942. He passed away after two years of toiling there. The construction site in question belonged to the Japanese builder Nishimatsu Construction. A committee investigating wartime forced labor acknowledged Kim as a victim in 2006. Five of his relatives filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the Japanese company to demand compensation of around 73-million-won. After more than three and a half years of deliberation, the lower court dismissed the plaintiffs' request. The judges said although Korea and Japan signed the Claims Settlement Agreement in 1965, the bereaved families' claim rights were still valid. However, in 2012 the Supreme Court returned a case on compensation for forced labor to a lower court for retrial in favor of the victims, and the three-year statute of limitations was counted from 2012. The Supreme Court remanded a case on compensation for forced labor in 2012 to recognize the victims' rights to demand compensation. This prompted Japanese companies to deny their wrongdoing, and the verdict wasn't finalized until Oct. 30, 2018. The bereaved families insisted that the statute of limitations should be counted from 2018, when the verdict was finalized. The Japanese companies said it should be counted from 2012. The court ruled in favor of the latter. In 2018, in a lawsuit filed by forced labor victims against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the Gwangju High Court ruled that the statute of limitations should be counted from 2018. Lower court decisions have been contradictory since then.



[Soundbite] Lim Jae-sung(Plaintiff’s attorney) : "Currently the case is in the Supreme Court’s hands. I hope it will rule soon on when the statute of limitations should be counted from."



So far the Supreme Court has finalized rulings for 15 victims of Japanese wartime forced labor. Around one thousand victims are still waiting for the outcomes of their lawsuits.

