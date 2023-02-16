YOON DEMANDS DRASTIC ECONOMIC MEASURES News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During an Emergency Economic Meeting, President Yoon expressed his intent to tame public utility fares and energy costs to ease the burden of ordinary citizens. He also asked financial and telecom companies to share the pain and burden of the people, and called for measures to encourage competition between businesses to structurally reduce costs.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency economic meeting on Wednesday. The session was held after household heating bills for January were out. He ordered officials to devise extensive measures to tame spiraling product prices. The president instructed the central government to freeze public utility fares, if possible, in the first half of this year. He promised to adjust the pace of raising energy costs. Yoon asked financial and telecom companies to share the pain and burden of the people.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "Communication and financial companies can surely be deemed as a public resource, as they dominate the market in oligopoly and operate with gov’t licensing. They must share the pain of the people voluntarily."



While calling for curbing banks' excessive profits and lowering communication fares, he ordered the government to come up with special measures to promote corporate competition. This means government intervention measures will be carried out to encourage competition between businesses in order to reduce the financial burden on consumers. This suggests a shift in his previous stance stressing the principles of market economy.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President (Dec. 2022, 12th Emergency Economic Meeting)) : "In line with the logic of market economy, we’ve managed product prices well by reducing costs on the supply side."



However, a presidential official said it is an emergency response to address the current economic difficulties, not a change in fundamental government policies. Yoon also alluded to the previous administration's responsibility, saying that it clearly shows the people suffer when government policies are based on ideology and populism. In an unplanned move, the top office made public Yoon's remarks live. It was reportedly his decision to deliver the message directly to the people. The president's call for special economic measures and live coverage of his remarks are viewed as an indication that he is taking the current situation seriously.

