SEOUL FREEZES TRANSPORTATION FARES News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In line with President Yoon's comments, various measures poured in to tame soaring consumer prices in various sectors. Low income families who use kerosene and LPG will receive heating bill assistance, and three major communications providers plan to provide free data to some 33 million subscribers for the month of march. Emergency livelihood funds will also be provided to expand the support for ordinary citizens.



[Pkg]



The Seoul metropolitan government deferred its plan to raise subway and bus fares in April to the latter half of this year. The city government decided not to increase fares in cooperation with the central government's attempt to stabilize the fees for public services such as rail transportation, postal service and waterworks.



[Soundbite] Yun Jong-jang(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "We have decided to defer the public transportation fare increase to the second half in order to relieve financial pressure on households and cooperate with the central government’s effort to freeze public service charges in the first half of the year."



Authorities also decided to adjust the scope and speed of the electricity and gas rate hikes initially planned for the end of March. Also, more people will be eligible for energy subsidies. Just like the customers of city gas and district heating, the beneficiaries of the national basic livelihood program and lower income families who use kerosene and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) stand to receive up to 592,000 won in heating bill assistance. Small businesses that are hit with huge heating bills are allowed to pay in installments for a limited time, starting this July. Communication service providers have also come up with assistance programs. For the month of March, the three major communications providers plan to provide free data to some 33 million subscribers. They also plan to introduce varying mobile phone payment plans for senior citizens and moderate data users to lessen the burden of phone bills. The banking industry will make available more financial products for ordinary citizens and launch a social contribution project that will supply more than 10 trillion won in three years. Also, car owners who took out illegal private loans can now borrow from the government-subsidized emergency livelihood fund.



[Soundbite] Jung Kyu-chul(Korea Development Institute) : "Prices are expected to be high in the first half but a bit lower in the second half. Suppressing the rate hikes in the public service sector would help lower inflation in the first half of the year."



The government also plans to freeze the prices of key food ingredients to stabilize the prices of processed foods that have inflated around 10%.

SEOUL FREEZES TRANSPORTATION FARES

입력 2023-02-16 15:10:21 수정 2023-02-16 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In line with President Yoon's comments, various measures poured in to tame soaring consumer prices in various sectors. Low income families who use kerosene and LPG will receive heating bill assistance, and three major communications providers plan to provide free data to some 33 million subscribers for the month of march. Emergency livelihood funds will also be provided to expand the support for ordinary citizens.



[Pkg]



The Seoul metropolitan government deferred its plan to raise subway and bus fares in April to the latter half of this year. The city government decided not to increase fares in cooperation with the central government's attempt to stabilize the fees for public services such as rail transportation, postal service and waterworks.



[Soundbite] Yun Jong-jang(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "We have decided to defer the public transportation fare increase to the second half in order to relieve financial pressure on households and cooperate with the central government’s effort to freeze public service charges in the first half of the year."



Authorities also decided to adjust the scope and speed of the electricity and gas rate hikes initially planned for the end of March. Also, more people will be eligible for energy subsidies. Just like the customers of city gas and district heating, the beneficiaries of the national basic livelihood program and lower income families who use kerosene and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) stand to receive up to 592,000 won in heating bill assistance. Small businesses that are hit with huge heating bills are allowed to pay in installments for a limited time, starting this July. Communication service providers have also come up with assistance programs. For the month of March, the three major communications providers plan to provide free data to some 33 million subscribers. They also plan to introduce varying mobile phone payment plans for senior citizens and moderate data users to lessen the burden of phone bills. The banking industry will make available more financial products for ordinary citizens and launch a social contribution project that will supply more than 10 trillion won in three years. Also, car owners who took out illegal private loans can now borrow from the government-subsidized emergency livelihood fund.



[Soundbite] Jung Kyu-chul(Korea Development Institute) : "Prices are expected to be high in the first half but a bit lower in the second half. Suppressing the rate hikes in the public service sector would help lower inflation in the first half of the year."



The government also plans to freeze the prices of key food ingredients to stabilize the prices of processed foods that have inflated around 10%.