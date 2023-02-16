POOR EXPORTS DRIVE DOWN MANUFACTURING JOBS News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



High-inflation isn't the only thing the public needs to worry about, now we're turning to employment issues. The number of employed did increase last month, but when we had a closer look into the manufacturing sector, the situation wasn't optimistic. With exports down for 4 straight months, jobs in the manufacturing sector have also dropped.



[Pkg]



This man in his 50s drives a shipment container truck. Last year he received two or three orders a day, but lately he barely gets one in two days. Export shipments have plummeted recently, resulting in lower income for truckers.



[Soundbite] Kang Shin-in(Trucker) : "I end my workdays without any orders more often these days compared to January last year. It’s even tougher than during the Asian financial crisis."



Korea's exports were down 17 percent on-year in January, and have been on the decline for the fourth straight month now. The drop in exports of major items such as chips and steel is particularly noteworthy. This has also led to a decrease in manufacturing jobs. The number of jobs in the manufacturing sector fell by 35-thousand last month, posting a decrease for the first time in 15 months. Employment in the import-export transportation and warehousing sectors have also shrunk by more than 50-thousand.



[Soundbite] Seo Un-joo(Statistics Korea) : "This trend will likely continue unless the situation in the export market improves."



As a result, the job growth has posted a decline for the eighth consecutive month. Last month more than 410-thousand jobs were added, the lowest figure in 22 months. Moreover, most of them were seniors aged 60 and older. Last year the government forecast the job market to grow by around 100-thousand in 2023, but all indicators are pointing to the possibility of a growing employment crisis.

2023-02-16

