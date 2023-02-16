NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Bloomberg reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host a White House state dinner for President Yoon Suk Yeol this spring. Bloomberg added the timing remains fluid but the current plan is for the visit to take place in late April. Previously, a high-ranking government official said that Seoul and Washington are closely discussing Yoon's visit to the U.S. and the plan will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Prosecutors requested a warrant to arrest Democratic party Chairman Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in controversial land development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye and corporations' donations to Seongnam's football club. He is facing charges of violating the conflict of interest act and the anti-corruption law. When appearing for prosecutors' questioning, Lee denied all the allegations against him, saying that he was not related to Cheonhwa Dongin No.1, the largest shareholder of the Daejang-dong project. He also insisted that he hadn't known its existence until media reports came out.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-02-16 15:10:21 수정 2023-02-16 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Bloomberg reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host a White House state dinner for President Yoon Suk Yeol this spring. Bloomberg added the timing remains fluid but the current plan is for the visit to take place in late April. Previously, a high-ranking government official said that Seoul and Washington are closely discussing Yoon's visit to the U.S. and the plan will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Prosecutors requested a warrant to arrest Democratic party Chairman Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in controversial land development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye and corporations' donations to Seongnam's football club. He is facing charges of violating the conflict of interest act and the anti-corruption law. When appearing for prosecutors' questioning, Lee denied all the allegations against him, saying that he was not related to Cheonhwa Dongin No.1, the largest shareholder of the Daejang-dong project. He also insisted that he hadn't known its existence until media reports came out.