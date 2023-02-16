NO ONE PUNISHED FOR N. KOREA UAV RESPONSE News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The military has decided to issue written warnings for at least ten generals and field officers responsible for anti-drone response at the time of North Korea's UAV invasion late last year. The decision was apparently made in consideration of demoralization within the military, but some point out that it was a lenient measure.



[Pkg]



Five North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles penetrated South Korea's airspace back in late December last year. One of them even violated the no-fly zone near the presidential office. A probe conducted by the military has found that communication among military units on the situation was carried out belatedly, and the operation and training of military personnel was insufficient. Despite the calls to reprimand the commanders in charge, the military remained cautious in making related statements.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-seop(Minister of Nat’l Defense(Feb. 6)) : "Some aspects may need disciplinary measures, but what matters more is closing the loopholes as soon as possible."



Recently the military has decided to issue written warnings for at least ten generals and field officers who oversaw the anti-drone response at the time. The measure applies to the ROK I Corps and the Capital Defense Command for their failure to take appropriate situation propagation actions, the Air Force Operations Command for a delay in issuing the “Durumi” warning alert system, and the JCS Chief Directorate of Operations, which was in charge of the overall situation. For JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum, the military issued a verbal warning regarded as an even less severe measure. Sources say such lenient measures stem from the military's concerns that disciplining officers for failed operations might prevent them from carrying out military operations faithfully in the future. However, a warning does not constitute even light punishment. In other words, no military commander has been held liable for the loopholes in defending the country's airspace.



[Soundbite] Won Hong-kyu(Former ROK Army HQs Officer) : "There are disciplinary measures of various levels according to the outcome. The fact that the military issued written and verbal warnings at the same time shows that it did not prudently and clearly assess the results of the military operations."



Meanwhile, the military has decided to award six members of the ROK I Corps for capturing the North Korean UAVs tracks and sounding the alarm.

