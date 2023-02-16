KOREA APPROVES DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC DEVICE News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We're now living in times where a digital software can be prescribed to patients for treatment, just like how doctors prescribe medicine. For the first time, an application made by a domestic firm to treat insomnia has been approved as Korea’s first digital therapy device.



[Pkg]



An app made by a South Korean firm. When a user enters how long he or she sleeps, the app recommends the appropriate time to go to sleep. It also provides chats and videos to correct habits detrimental to sound slumber.



[Soundbite] "When lying down on the bed, sometimes one can’t sleep because of the pressure to go to sleep."



This insomnia treatment app is approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as Korea's first digital therapy device. Just like any other drug, it requires a doctor's prescription. An app's therapeutic effects must be proven through clinical testing in order to be recognized as a digital treatment device. It turns out 48% of insomniacs who used this app reported their sleeping disorder symptoms improved.



[Soundbite] Lim Jin-hwan(CEO, Insomnia Treatment App Developing Company) : "Six-week training gets rid of bad habits that cause insomnia and helps the patient find out a sleeping pattern and ways to correct it."



This app is likely to bring changes to the largely pharmacological means of treating insomnia.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Yu-jin(Seoul Nat’l Univ. Hospital(Conducted clinical trials)) : "We converted our cognitive behavioral therapy program for insomnia into a digital treatment format. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia is the best treatment for insomniacs."



Still, app pricing and health insurance coverage must be addressed.



[Soundbite] Oh Yu-kyoung(Minister of Food and Drug Safety) : "We will recognize its proper market value to set its price and work closely with relevant organizations including the Ministry of Health and Welfare to help the app enter the market quickly."



Along with the U.S., Germany and the UK, Korea is the fourteenth country to approve a digital treatment device. Games to treat ADHD and apps for pulmonary rehab are also being developed in Korea.

