WASTE HEAT ENABLES EARLY RICE PLANTING News Today 입력 2023.02.16 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time in the country, Icheon Gyeonggido Province, an area known for their rice, began their premature rice planting. Premature rice planting can usually be started in May when it gets warm, but how did they manage to pull off a 'winter planting'? We take a look.



[Pkg]



The barren, frozen fields shows us that it's still winter season. But premature rice planting is underway inside this greenhouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province. The city of Icheon held the nation's first rice planting event to advertise the excellent quality of Icheon rice.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-hee(Icheon City Mayor) : "Icheon has longer daylight, greater temperature differences and the optimal soil for the best rice production."



The secret to pushing up the rice planting date by three months from May to February lies in the incineration plant nearby. This regional incineration plant burns trash collected from five areas Icheon, Yeoju, Gwangju, Hanam and Yangpyeong. The waste heat generated during the incineration process is used for rice planting. The heat generated from burning some 250 tons of waste per day is used to heat water, which is then transported by pipes to the greenhouses here.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(Farmer) : "The resources management facility sends hot water to heat the greenhouses with heating fans for normal rice farming."



And so, the temperature inside this 900-square-meter greenhouse is always maintained between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. The rice variety planted this year is "Haedeul," a local variety developed in 2018 by the city of Icheon together with "Alchanmi" to replace imported rice varieties.



[Soundbite] Jeong Hyeon-suk(Icheon Agricultural Technology Center) : "Farmers find it easy to grow the new variety since it is highly resistant against pests and can also withstand rainstorms. It also tastes great."



Localization was deemed successful when the replacement rate reached 96% for the first time last year. Roughly 80 tons of this rice variety is to be exported to the United States this year.

