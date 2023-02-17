ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR DP CHAIR News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition party, for his alleged involvement in controversial land development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye, and corporations' donations to Seongnam's football club. This is the first instance of prosecutors seeking an arrest warrant for the leader of the main opposition party in Korea's history.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition party, which controls the National Assembly with 169 seats. The request comes six days after the third round of summoning. Lee has been subpoenaed by the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office and the Seoul Central District Public Prosecutors Office three times since last month. The charges applied are malfeasance, and the violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act as well as the Bribery, Graft and Conflict of Interest Act. Prosecutors believe Lee used confidential information to assign in advance the land development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye to private developers such as Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook when he was serving as Seongnam Mayor in 2013 and 2014. They claim he allegedly helped them reap profits of around 780 billion won and 20 billion won, each. The Seongnam Development Corporation received only 183 billion won from the Daejang-dong land development project. The prosecutors concluded that Lee incurred financial losses of 480 billion won to Seongnam City by letting his private partners pocket excess profits. The DP chair also faces an accusation of accepting bribes from a third party by issuing permits to four companies without due procedure and receiving 13.3 billion won in return for favors when he was heading the Seongnam FC while serving as Seongnam mayor. The arrest warrant does not list the allegation that Lee was to receive 42.8 billion won from the Daejang-dong developers by conspiring with his close associates such as Jeong Jin-sang. Even the prosecutor general personally stepped in to justify the arrest warrant for Lee.



[Soundbite] Lee One-seok(Prosecutor General) : "It’s a very serious case of corrupt practices committed by a local gov’t. An astronomical amount of profits that should have been returned to the local gov’t and residents was split among real estate developers and brokers."



It's the first instance of prosecutors seeking an arrest warrant for the leader of the main opposition party in Korea's history.

