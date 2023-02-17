DP CHAIR OUTRAGED OVER WARRANT REQUEST News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Outraged by the prosecutors warrant request, DP chair Lee Jae-myung repeatedly claimed innocence, saying that he had "never done anything wrong". The opposition Democratic Party declared war on "Yoon Suk Yeol's prosecution" and held a mass rally condemning the prosecution at the National Assembly this morning.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung convened an emergency meeting of the party's supreme council. He proclaimed, "Today, Yoon Suk Yeol's dictatorship declared the privatization of the prosecution's authority" and "it will go down in history as a peculiarevent." He also repeatedly claimed innocence.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I have never done anything wrong and I have never taken any bribes."



As for the prosecution charging him with misappropriating 400 billion won during the Daejang-dong land development project, the opposition leader maintained that it is a groundless claim that goes against the Supreme Court ruling. Lee claimed that, at the trial on making false claims during the 2018 Gyeonggi-do governor race, the Supreme Court had recognized that 550 billion won in profits gained from the development project was redeemed for the Gyeonggi-do citizens. Lee also claimed that additional 112 billion won was imposed on private businesses as business expenses. As for the illegal sponsorship of the Seongnam football club, he maintained that it was in fact, lawful advertisement fee that was received in return for the ads run by a public foundation. Lee argued that there is no legitimate grounds or reasoning for the arrest. He said he was shocked at seeing the warrant that justified his arrest because he was too influential as an opposition leader.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Why would I flee and abandon my family when all my movements are telecast live? Is there any evidence left for destruction?"



The opposition Democratic Party declared war on "Yoon Suk Yeol's prosecution."



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "President Yoon went beyond domination and chose tyranny. History clearly shows how the tyrants met their end."



The DP called all of its members and regional chapter heads to hold a protest this morning. The ruling People Power Party said that Lee invited this warrant request by exercising his right to silence when he was questioned by the prosecution.

