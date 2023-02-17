ARREST WARRANT REVIEW FOR KIM MAN-BAE

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A court will decide as early as Friday whether to issue a warrant to rearrest Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal. A deliberation on the warrant request has been under way at the Seoul Central District Court since 11 a.m. Kim, the biggest shareholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, is accused of hiding checks worth 34 billion won in criminal profits related to the development project. Prosecutors requested the warrant earlier Tuesday.
