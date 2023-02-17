LG U+ APOLOGIZES FOR SERVICE FAILURES News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The CEO of LG U+ made an official apology over its personal information leak on some 290,000 customers followed by mass internet failures. The company also presented a set of prevention measures. They announced that they will invest 100 billion won in data security, and that USIMs will be replaced free of charge for those who wish.



[Pkg]



LG Uplus had experienced a personal information leak on 290,000 customers in January followed by service failures over consecutive weekends a couple of weeks ago. LG Uplus CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik apologized to customers who were inconvenienced by the disruptions. The apology came about a month after the first incident occurred.



[Soundbite] Hwang Hyeon-sik(LG Uplus CEO) : "I offer my sincere apology to the people who have shown deep love and faith in us."



He admitted to inadequate defense system against online attacks.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jun-hyeok(LG Uplus Vice President) : "There was a defense system against DDoS attacks, but it wasn’t enough to fend off attacks against the communication network devices."



LG Uplus is to receive damage reports from small businesses affected by the incidents and offer detailed compensation plans. The damage compensation will be provided even to the users of low-cost phones using borrowed Uplus networks as well as IPTV subscribers. The service provider also said that USIMs will be replaced free of charge and a spam call notification app installed for customers concerned about personal information leaks.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-yeop(LG Uplus Executive Director) : "We will provide all our customers with free replacement of USIMs and free installation of a spam call notification app."



LG U+ announced that it will replenish associated technologies and manpower by tripling the investment in data security to 100 billion won. However, the company did not explain what exactly caused the disruptions, because the cyber attacks are still being investigated by the police and other related agencies.

