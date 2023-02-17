CONCERNS OVER YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill", the revised bill on the Labor Union Act, passing the National Assembly, ministers of related government agencies expressed concerns over the aftermath it can cause to corporate management. A tug-of-war between labor and government has already played out. 63% of labor unions did not submit their accounting papers requested by the government to boost labor unions' financial transparency.



[Pkg]



During a meeting to discuss ways to develop the steel sector, the industry minister raised concerns with the revised bill to the Labor Union Act.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-yang(Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy) : "I’m concerned the bill will lead to indiscriminate illegal strikes, dealing a serious blow to corporate management."



The labor minister also criticized the revision and expressed concern.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Minister of Employment and Labor(Kwanhun Club Forum)) : "Rampant industrial action will exacerbate social conflict. I ask general sessions of Nat’l assembly to reconsider the bill."



The revision, known as the "Yellow Envelope Bill," will be voted on by the National Assembly's environment and labor committee next week. The bill calls for expanding the definition of "user" to include the original contractor and restricting damages suits filed by management against industrial action. Labor circles expect the revision will help secure bargaining rights and guarantee the right to legitimate labor strikes. But clashes are expected in the bill's passage with employers, the government and ruling party which oppose the move. A tug-of-war between labor and government has already played out over the submission of financial records. In a bid to boost labor unions' financial transparency, the labor ministry has asked large-scale unions and labor organizations with over one thousand members to submit their accounting papers. But after the deadline, it was found that 63% of the 327 unions subject to the request did not properly hand in the documents. 47% only turned in the front cover while 17% did not submit anything at all. Such conduct was in line with the guidance instructed by the two major umbrella labor unions, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. The two groups argued they reject acts aimed at obstructing their independence.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-jin(Spokesperson, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "A request anything beyond that is stepping over one’s authority and a serious infringement of labor union’s independence."



The labor ministry said the groups have increased distrust in themselves by systematically refusing to respond to a justified request. The ministry will allow a two-week correction period after which fines will be imposed. The labor sector has hit back, threatening to file a complaint against the labor minister for abuse of power, as tensions between the two sides continue to escalate.

