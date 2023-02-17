기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul's unification ministry has denounced North Korea's continued use of South Korean built facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex despite repeated warnings voiced by South Korea. In a Friday briefing, the ministry said such act is a flagrant violation of inter-Korean agreements as well as North Korea's own law governing the Gaeseong Industrial Zone that concerns investor rights and protection of profits. Voice of America earlier reported that satellite imagery suggests Pyongyang's continued use South Korean infrastructure at the complex including buses.
Seoul's unification ministry has denounced North Korea's continued use of South Korean built facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex despite repeated warnings voiced by South Korea. In a Friday briefing, the ministry said such act is a flagrant violation of inter-Korean agreements as well as North Korea's own law governing the Gaeseong Industrial Zone that concerns investor rights and protection of profits. Voice of America earlier reported that satellite imagery suggests Pyongyang's continued use South Korean infrastructure at the complex including buses.
- GOV’T BLASTS N. KOREA USE OF FACILITIES
-
- 입력 2023-02-17 15:12:46
- 수정2023-02-17 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul's unification ministry has denounced North Korea's continued use of South Korean built facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex despite repeated warnings voiced by South Korea. In a Friday briefing, the ministry said such act is a flagrant violation of inter-Korean agreements as well as North Korea's own law governing the Gaeseong Industrial Zone that concerns investor rights and protection of profits. Voice of America earlier reported that satellite imagery suggests Pyongyang's continued use South Korean infrastructure at the complex including buses.
Seoul's unification ministry has denounced North Korea's continued use of South Korean built facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex despite repeated warnings voiced by South Korea. In a Friday briefing, the ministry said such act is a flagrant violation of inter-Korean agreements as well as North Korea's own law governing the Gaeseong Industrial Zone that concerns investor rights and protection of profits. Voice of America earlier reported that satellite imagery suggests Pyongyang's continued use South Korean infrastructure at the complex including buses.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음