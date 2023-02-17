WHITE PAPER DEFINES N. KOREA AS ‘ENEMY’ News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In 6 years since 2016, the South Korean government listed North Korea and its army as "enemies" in the 2022 Defense White Paper. The White Paper also estimates the North's plutonium stockpile, a key material for producing nuclear weapons to be at about 70kg, 20kg more than two years ago.



[Pkg]



Last year North Korea fired over 70 projectiles including ballistic and cruise missiles. It also enacted a law allowing drills for tactical nuclear attacks and preemptive nuclear strikes targeting South Korea. Last last year the Workers Party Central Committee defined the South as an "enemy.“



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Central TV(Jan. 1)) : "The current situation, when S. Koreans are clearly and undoubtedly our enemies, shows the necessity of mass-producting tactical nuclear weapons."



In response, the South Korean government listed the regime and its army as "enemies" in the 2022 Defense White Paper. This was done for the first time since 2016. The Defense White Papers for 2018 and 2020 define an "enemy" as forces that threaten or invade the nation's sovereignty, territory, people, or assets. The latest version also describes in detail the North's violations of the inter-Korean military agreement, including the drone incursion. The White Paper estimates the North's plutonium stockpile, a key material for producing nuclear weapons to be at about 70kg. That's 20kg more than two years ago. About 6kg of plutonium is known to be needed to produce one nuclear warhead. This means Pyongyang can produce at least 11 nuclear warheads using its plutonium reserves. The defense paper introduces seven kinds of new missiles, such as the Hwasong-17 and hypersonic missiles. A section on three old types has been deleted.



[Soundbite] Jeon Ha-kyu(Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat’l Defense) : "We have included detailed explanation to let the public know how grave N. Korea’s threat is."



The White Paper describes Japan as a "close neighboring country" with whom South Korea must build future-oriented partnership with. Two years ago, Japan was introduced solely as a "neighboring country." The government says some political leaders' distorted perception of history, territorial claims over Dokdo, and export restrictions hamper the two countries' cooperation in national defense.

