KOREAN RED FOX RESTORATION REAPS RESULTS News Today 입력 2023.02.17 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A restoration project is being carried out in the Sobaeksan Mountain area for indigenous foxes after they virtually become extinct in Korean forests due to environmental pollution. The restoration project began in 2010, and following trial and error, a domestic breeding technology was developed, and some 90 of them are known to be living in the area.



[Pkg]



A fox is seen confronting wild raccoons before it runs away carrying food in its mouth. This surveillance footage shows two foxes. They are spotted roaming around during the daytime as well. They are especially recognizable for their yellowish coat, black paws and long snout. The Korean red fox is a Class 1 wild endangered species living on Mt. Sobaeksan. The restoration of indigenous foxes began in 2010, when they had become extinct in Korean forests due to environmental pollution, After trial and error, a domestic breeding technology was developed. And since 2019, more than 30 foxes have been born annually. And their survival rate has also surged to over 95 percent.



[Soundbite] Lee Suk-jin(Korea Nat’l Park Service Wildlife Conservation Center) : "There are few examples of breeding wild species for the purpose of restoration, especially when it comes to the red fox."



So far, 181 foxes have been released to the wild after natural adaptation training. Some 90 of them are known to be still alive. Of those, 17 were born in natural conditions. Currently red foxes can be spotted in 14 cities and counties nationwide, including areas located as far as 200km away, such as Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, and Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province.



[Soundbite] Bae Sung-keun(Korea Nat’l Park Service Wildlife Conservation Center) : "According to the Environment Ministry’s plan, more than a hundred red foxes will be restored in Sobaeksan Mountain area by 2027."



With red foxes being found in more areas surrounding the Baekdu Daegan Mountain Range, expectations are rising for the ecological restoration of the Korean Peninsula.

입력 2023-02-17 15:12:46 수정 2023-02-17 16:45:03

