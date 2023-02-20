N. KOREA FIRES 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, just two days after launching the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile over the weekend. In a rare move, North Korea almost immediately reported the launch, claiming that the missiles were launched from a 600mm multiple rocket launcher.



[Pkg]



North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sukchon area in Pyongannam-do Province between 7 and 7:11 a.m. They flew about 390 kilometers and 340 kilometers, respectively, before falling into the ocean. South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details, including the missiles' flight altitude. The latest launches came just two days after the regime fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile from Sunan into the East Sea on Saturday afternoon. This marks the third provocation North Korea has made since the start of this year. In an rare move, North Korean state media reported about the missile firings just an hour after they took place. The Korean Central News Agency confirmed the North conducted an exercise to fire two projectiles from a 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher into the East Sea at 7 a.m. Monday. It said the rocket launcher is part of the North Korean military's latest multiple precision attack system and four shells launched from it are capable of paralyzing an enemy airfield. North Korea made clear that Monday's missile launches were a protest against a South Korea-U.S. joint air drill conducted on Sunday. The KCNA said the missile firing fully demonstrated the North Korean military's complete readiness and determination to confront joint air operational capabilities of South Korea and the U.S. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Yo-jong issued a statement for the third time this year. She said how often the North uses the Pacific Ocean as a firing range depends on what acts Washington takes. She added that Pyongyang is well aware of the U.S.' moves to actively mobilize tactical strike weapons, vowing to take corresponding measures to any threats to the North.

N. KOREA FIRES 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES

입력 2023-02-20 15:06:13 수정 2023-02-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, just two days after launching the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile over the weekend. In a rare move, North Korea almost immediately reported the launch, claiming that the missiles were launched from a 600mm multiple rocket launcher.



[Pkg]



North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sukchon area in Pyongannam-do Province between 7 and 7:11 a.m. They flew about 390 kilometers and 340 kilometers, respectively, before falling into the ocean. South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details, including the missiles' flight altitude. The latest launches came just two days after the regime fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile from Sunan into the East Sea on Saturday afternoon. This marks the third provocation North Korea has made since the start of this year. In an rare move, North Korean state media reported about the missile firings just an hour after they took place. The Korean Central News Agency confirmed the North conducted an exercise to fire two projectiles from a 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher into the East Sea at 7 a.m. Monday. It said the rocket launcher is part of the North Korean military's latest multiple precision attack system and four shells launched from it are capable of paralyzing an enemy airfield. North Korea made clear that Monday's missile launches were a protest against a South Korea-U.S. joint air drill conducted on Sunday. The KCNA said the missile firing fully demonstrated the North Korean military's complete readiness and determination to confront joint air operational capabilities of South Korea and the U.S. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Yo-jong issued a statement for the third time this year. She said how often the North uses the Pacific Ocean as a firing range depends on what acts Washington takes. She added that Pyongyang is well aware of the U.S.' moves to actively mobilize tactical strike weapons, vowing to take corresponding measures to any threats to the North.