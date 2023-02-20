S. KOREA, U.S. HOLD JOINT AERIAL EXERCISE News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Just one day after North Korea fired the Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korea and the U.S. held a joint aerial drill involving B-1B bombers in response. Military authorities plan to hold a similar unannounced combined aerial capacity exercise sometime this month.



[Pkg]



Two B-1B bombers lead a formation of the Korean Air Force's F-35A stealth jets and the U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighters. The combined aerial drill started off with the Korean and American fighter jets escorting U.S. strategic assets into the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone. Ten jets from the allies' Air Forces reportedly entered KADIZ in the West Sea and flew over the southern region before flying out of the East Sea. The B-1B Lancer can cover nearly ten thousand kilometers at the speed of more than 1,500 kilometers per hour. That means it can leave Guam and reach Pyongyang in just two hours. The Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the immediate deployment of America's nuclear deterrent assets to the Korean Peninsula just one day after North Korea had launched a missile demonstrates the allies' combined defense capability and readiness. On February 22nd, high-ranking military officials from Seoul and Washington will simulate nuclear attacks from North Korea and hold an extended deterrence operation exercise. Then the officials plan to visit the U.S. nuclear submarine base after the exercise to reaffirm America's commitment to providing strong extended deterrence to South Korea. Scheduled in March is the 11-day no-break Freedom Shield combined exercise, which includes large-scale field drills. Military authorities plan to hold an unannounced combined aerial capacity exercise similar to the one conducted on Sunday sometime this month. Meanwhile, foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan currently at the Munich Security Conference promptly met and decided to execute sanctions against North Korea and further strengthen trilateral security cooperation.

