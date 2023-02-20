기사 본문 영역

GOV‘T TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA
입력 2023.02.20 (15:06)
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government will again impose its own sanctions on North Korea in relation with nuclear and missile development. Seoul made the decision in response to North Korea's missile firings on Saturday and Monday. This is the fourth time the Yoon administration has imposed independent sanctions on the North since its launch last year. It targets four North Korean officials and five organizations, including shipping and trading companies.
