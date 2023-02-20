KOREA URGES JAPAN’S POLITICAL DECISION News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan held a bilateral meeting in Germany. During the meeting, the two sides focused on discussing the issue of wartime forced labor compensation, but again failed to bridge their differences. Foreign minister Park Jin said a political decision from each side must be made.



[Pkg]



Foreign Minister Park Jin has met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They met for the first time since the U.N. General Assembly last September. During the 35-minute meeting, the pair discussed the issue of wartime forced labor compensation, but again failed to bridge their differences. Park said they had discussed the major issues of bilateral concern and that he urged Japan's political decision to come up with a sincere response. Park added that the two sides had understood each other's stances and what is needed now is just a political decision from each side. His words apparently mean that finding a solution to the issue of forced labor is no longer feasible through negotiation, as even the ministerial-level talks have failed to produce results. With Tokyo showing no official response to Seoul's offer for a while, Korea will likely further pressure Japan by urging its decision. Seoul has earlier offered that compensation for forced labor victims be paid by the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan instead of Japanese war criminal companies, and demanded that Tokyo raise funds and issue an apology. After the meeting, Japan's foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the two nations had agreed to maintain close communication between their diplomatic authorities to find a solution as soon as possible, and said nothing about a "sincere response." Seoul will likely focus on collecting the opinions of the Korean victims and finetuning the country's stance while waiting for Tokyo's response.

KOREA URGES JAPAN’S POLITICAL DECISION

입력 2023-02-20 15:06:13 수정 2023-02-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan held a bilateral meeting in Germany. During the meeting, the two sides focused on discussing the issue of wartime forced labor compensation, but again failed to bridge their differences. Foreign minister Park Jin said a political decision from each side must be made.



[Pkg]



Foreign Minister Park Jin has met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They met for the first time since the U.N. General Assembly last September. During the 35-minute meeting, the pair discussed the issue of wartime forced labor compensation, but again failed to bridge their differences. Park said they had discussed the major issues of bilateral concern and that he urged Japan's political decision to come up with a sincere response. Park added that the two sides had understood each other's stances and what is needed now is just a political decision from each side. His words apparently mean that finding a solution to the issue of forced labor is no longer feasible through negotiation, as even the ministerial-level talks have failed to produce results. With Tokyo showing no official response to Seoul's offer for a while, Korea will likely further pressure Japan by urging its decision. Seoul has earlier offered that compensation for forced labor victims be paid by the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan instead of Japanese war criminal companies, and demanded that Tokyo raise funds and issue an apology. After the meeting, Japan's foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the two nations had agreed to maintain close communication between their diplomatic authorities to find a solution as soon as possible, and said nothing about a "sincere response." Seoul will likely focus on collecting the opinions of the Korean victims and finetuning the country's stance while waiting for Tokyo's response.