[Anchor Lead]
The interim leader of the People Power Party has again urged the Democratic Party to agree to a motion to apprehend its Chairman Lee Jae-myung. Chung Jin-suk said that there are no reasons for the main opposition party to reject the motion, after former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye were imprisoned under the nation's law. Chung made the remarks in a party meeting Monday, adding that the Democratic Party will not perish even if Lee Jae-myung is gone. The PPP interim chief added Lee is the person who insisted that Park Geun-hye should go to prison if she was found guilty. Chung questioned the justification of Lee's move to hold the DP and parliament hostage and try to dodge his detainment.
Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik has called on lawmakers to halt a move to revise Article 2 and 3 of the labor union act. Lee expressed concerns that if enacted, the revision will shake up the foundation of the rule of law and increase the costs of labor disputes, as greater judicial judgment will be required in determining the range of legal strikes. The revision passed a subcommittee of the parliamentary committee on environment and labor last week. The minister also said the revision will allow an exception to rules on damage compensation under civil law and protect the perpetrator, not the victim, as it will enable labor union members to individually bear responsibility for the damage caused by illegal strikes.
입력 2023-02-20 15:06:13
