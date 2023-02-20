ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE PRICE HIKE CONTINUES News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that the price of overall alcoholic beverages saw the biggest price hike last year since 1998, immediately after the Asian financial crisis. Price hikes are likely to continue this year for popular alcoholic beverages like soju and beer, adding even more pressure on daily citizens.



[Pkg]



Soju. A source of comfort for many ordinary Koreans. But the title of the common man's alcoholic beverage has become unconvincing in the wake of recent price hikes. The price of soju in 2022 jumped 7.6% on-year, recording the highest increase since 2013. Another popular alcoholic beverage, beer, also saw its price climb 5.5%. The price of overall alcoholic beverages went up 5.7% from 2021, the biggest jump rate in 24 years since 1998, immediately after the Asian financial crisis. The price hike was driven by the three major alcohol makers raising their factory prices nearly 8% due to increased cost. The price of soju ingredients increased 7.8% over the past decade and the alcohol tax on beer went up 20 won per liter last April. Price hikes are likely to continue as the beer tax would be increased again by 30 won this April and the supply price of soju bottles had recently gone up by more than 20%.



[Soundbite] Jo Sang-hoon(Shinhan Financial Group) : "The taxes on beer and makgeolli were set based on indexation. So high prices would be reflected on the taxes this year."



A 100-won increase in factory price could cause consumer prices in supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants to jump by a few hundred won to as much as 1,000 won. This leads to a projection that a bottle of soju in restaurants could soon cost as much as 6,000 won. The three largest alcoholic beverage companies state that while nothing has been decided in regards to price increases, they are monitoring the inflation rates and market conditions.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE PRICE HIKE CONTINUES

입력 2023-02-20 15:06:14 수정 2023-02-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that the price of overall alcoholic beverages saw the biggest price hike last year since 1998, immediately after the Asian financial crisis. Price hikes are likely to continue this year for popular alcoholic beverages like soju and beer, adding even more pressure on daily citizens.



[Pkg]



Soju. A source of comfort for many ordinary Koreans. But the title of the common man's alcoholic beverage has become unconvincing in the wake of recent price hikes. The price of soju in 2022 jumped 7.6% on-year, recording the highest increase since 2013. Another popular alcoholic beverage, beer, also saw its price climb 5.5%. The price of overall alcoholic beverages went up 5.7% from 2021, the biggest jump rate in 24 years since 1998, immediately after the Asian financial crisis. The price hike was driven by the three major alcohol makers raising their factory prices nearly 8% due to increased cost. The price of soju ingredients increased 7.8% over the past decade and the alcohol tax on beer went up 20 won per liter last April. Price hikes are likely to continue as the beer tax would be increased again by 30 won this April and the supply price of soju bottles had recently gone up by more than 20%.



[Soundbite] Jo Sang-hoon(Shinhan Financial Group) : "The taxes on beer and makgeolli were set based on indexation. So high prices would be reflected on the taxes this year."



A 100-won increase in factory price could cause consumer prices in supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants to jump by a few hundred won to as much as 1,000 won. This leads to a projection that a bottle of soju in restaurants could soon cost as much as 6,000 won. The three largest alcoholic beverage companies state that while nothing has been decided in regards to price increases, they are monitoring the inflation rates and market conditions.