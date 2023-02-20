9,315 DAYCARE CENTERS CLOSE OVER 5 YEARS News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the nation's plunging fertility rate, it has been found that the number of daycare centers nationwide has decreased by nearly ten thousand over the past five years. Home daycare centers were the first to bear the brunt.



[Pkg]



The number of daycare centers nationwide has decreased by nearly ten thousand over the past five years. According to the welfare ministry, there were some 30-thousand daycare centers in the nation as of late last year, down more than nine thousand from five years ago. That means one in four daycare centers closed in the past five years. The decrease was the largest among home daycare centers. Their numbers declined by nearly 40 percent from around 19-thousand to 12-thousand during the same period. Home daycare centers are small in size but in high demand because they are located in residential areas and provide a home-like environment for children, mostly infants younger than one year old. They were among the first to bear the brunt of Korea's plunging fertility rate, which fell to 0.98 in 2018. If the birth rate remains low, other daycare centers are also likely to close down soon. Parents' organizations are urging measures, as kindergartens and daycare centers are disappearing one by one due to the plummeting birth rate. They say rather than trying to integrate child care and education by 2025, the government should first systematically manage supply and demand of childcare facilities.

9,315 DAYCARE CENTERS CLOSE OVER 5 YEARS

입력 2023-02-20 15:06:14 수정 2023-02-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the nation's plunging fertility rate, it has been found that the number of daycare centers nationwide has decreased by nearly ten thousand over the past five years. Home daycare centers were the first to bear the brunt.



[Pkg]



The number of daycare centers nationwide has decreased by nearly ten thousand over the past five years. According to the welfare ministry, there were some 30-thousand daycare centers in the nation as of late last year, down more than nine thousand from five years ago. That means one in four daycare centers closed in the past five years. The decrease was the largest among home daycare centers. Their numbers declined by nearly 40 percent from around 19-thousand to 12-thousand during the same period. Home daycare centers are small in size but in high demand because they are located in residential areas and provide a home-like environment for children, mostly infants younger than one year old. They were among the first to bear the brunt of Korea's plunging fertility rate, which fell to 0.98 in 2018. If the birth rate remains low, other daycare centers are also likely to close down soon. Parents' organizations are urging measures, as kindergartens and daycare centers are disappearing one by one due to the plummeting birth rate. They say rather than trying to integrate child care and education by 2025, the government should first systematically manage supply and demand of childcare facilities.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

