FIRST K-FILMS SHOWN IN CHINA IN 9 YEARS News Today 입력 2023.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2023.02.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean film festival was held in China in 9 years. Attention was drawn in particular as Korean cultural contents are still banned in the country, however, some films were sold out in just five seconds. Despite the popularity, there are still many hurdles ahead for K-contents to regain the popularity they enjoyed before.



A long line forms outside the Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai, China. They are here for the first Korean film screenings held in nine years.



[Soundbite] (Shanghai resident) : "The event resumed after a long break. I look forward to watching Korean movies in Shanghai."



Fifteen titles are available at the festival. All the seats were sold out for the first seven movies that opened for reservation. Some films were sold out in just five seconds, leaving hundreds of people on the waiting list.



[Soundbite] (Chinese college student) : "I even set an alarm. I was able to get a ticket by entering information in advance. It’s fascinating."



The Chinese government had banned Korean cultural contents from playing in the country since the dispute over the stationing of the THAAD U.S. air defense system in 2017. But Korean movies still seem quite popular.



[Soundbite] (Shanghai resident) : "There are some elements in Korean variety shows, movies and dramas that cannot be shot in China. That's what drew me to Korean films."



As Korea and China celebrated the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations last year, the number of Hallyu events in China increased gradually. Even theater releases of Korean films are planned for this year.



[Soundbite] Jeong Min-yeong(Korean Film Council China) : "I hope S. Korea and China relations will improve so that we can host a Korean film festival in Chinese theaters."



But there are clear obstacles to overcome before K-contents can regain the popularity they enjoyed before. Chilly bilateral ties immediately impact cultural exchange events as seen during the recent visa dispute. Hostile sentiments toward each other proved to be a tough challenge to overcome. Still, the two sides must work to steadily increase cultural exchange opportunities.

