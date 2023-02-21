STERN MEASURES ON LABOR UNION ACCOUNTS News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon said he'll take stern measures if labor unions do not submit their account books. This comes after labor unions' refusal to submit their accounting books requested by the government. The government has also warned of measures such as imposing fines and excluding them from state subsidies. The nation's two major union federations lashed out at the government's move.



[Pkg]



The outcome of the weekly meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was the issue of labor of unions. Yoon mentioned stern measures, saying that labor union reform begins with accounting transparency.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Spokesperson, Presidential office) : "President Yoon said, 'strong measures are inevitable against labor unions that refuse to abide by laws and disclose how they use hundreds of billions of won in state subsidies.'"



After reporting to the president, Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik announced the planned measures. He said 120 labor unions have submitted their accounting books, while 207 others have yet to comply. He said they will be fined 5 million won if they fail to hand in their books within a two-week grace period. He added that if the unions in question refuse to submit their books after the grace period, on-site investigations will be conducted and additional penalties will be imposed if they refuse to comply afterwards. He also said that labor unions that refuse to abide by the laws on accounting practices will be excluded from state subsidies, and their tax credits could be revised.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Minister of Employment & Labor) : "We will reconsider from scratch the 15% tax credit for labor unions that refuse to submit their accounting information."



The nation's two major union federations lashed out at the government's move. They blasted the government for exceeding its authority, because they always disclose the results of accounting audits internally, undergo outside audits for the state subsidies received from the central and local governments and report them to the labor ministry.



[Soundbite] Yoon Taek-geun(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The govt’s move is unjustified meddling in the democratic union movement. It damages labor unions’ autonomy and ignores the constitution."



In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president received reports on ways to eradicate illegal practices committed by construction site labor unions and ordered countermeasures in an apparent move to speed up labor reforms.

