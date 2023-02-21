YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL PASSES COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Led by opposition parties, the so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill", which guarantees bargaining rights for indirectly-hired workers while restricting damages suits against industrial action, has passed the National Assembly's environment and labor committee. In protest of the move, ruling People Power Party lawmakers walked out of the chamber just before the vote, saying that this bill will only encourage more strikes.



[Pkg]



The so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill" guarantees bargaining rights for indirectly-hired workers while restricting damage suits against industrial action. The National Assembly's 16-member environment and labor committee has passed the bill with majority support led by 9 lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party and one from the minor opposition the Justice Party. Protesting the bill, the ruling People Power Party lawmakers walked out of the chamber just before the vote. Having passed the labor committee, the bill will now head to the legislation and judiciary committee which is led by a PPP lawmaker, Rep. Kim Do-eup. Therefore, the bill's passage will likely face a challenge. This is why the opposition may consider bypassing the judiciary committee and referring the bill directly to an Assembly plenary session. To no surprise, rival parties have reacted differently to the latest development. The opposition welcomed the committee-level passage saying that unconstitutional damages suits against labor strikes must be prevented, and vowed to restore the rights of laborers.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(Democratic Party Policy Committee) : "As in the case of subcontract workers, the inconsistency in the definition of user must be corrected."



Meanwhile the ruling party condemned the move calling the bill an 'unconstitutional envelope law' that will open the floodgates to indiscriminate industrial action.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young (Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "If the law passes, Korea will turn into an all-out striking nation as illegal strikes already cause enormous economic losses."



The ruling party said if the bill, in fact, turns into law, not only is it against the Constitution but will also adversely affect the economy. The PPP said it will proactively suggest that President Yoon Suk Yeol exercise his veto power.

YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL PASSES COMMITTEE

입력 2023-02-21 15:09:54 수정 2023-02-21 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Led by opposition parties, the so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill", which guarantees bargaining rights for indirectly-hired workers while restricting damages suits against industrial action, has passed the National Assembly's environment and labor committee. In protest of the move, ruling People Power Party lawmakers walked out of the chamber just before the vote, saying that this bill will only encourage more strikes.



[Pkg]



The so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill" guarantees bargaining rights for indirectly-hired workers while restricting damage suits against industrial action. The National Assembly's 16-member environment and labor committee has passed the bill with majority support led by 9 lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party and one from the minor opposition the Justice Party. Protesting the bill, the ruling People Power Party lawmakers walked out of the chamber just before the vote. Having passed the labor committee, the bill will now head to the legislation and judiciary committee which is led by a PPP lawmaker, Rep. Kim Do-eup. Therefore, the bill's passage will likely face a challenge. This is why the opposition may consider bypassing the judiciary committee and referring the bill directly to an Assembly plenary session. To no surprise, rival parties have reacted differently to the latest development. The opposition welcomed the committee-level passage saying that unconstitutional damages suits against labor strikes must be prevented, and vowed to restore the rights of laborers.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(Democratic Party Policy Committee) : "As in the case of subcontract workers, the inconsistency in the definition of user must be corrected."



Meanwhile the ruling party condemned the move calling the bill an 'unconstitutional envelope law' that will open the floodgates to indiscriminate industrial action.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young (Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "If the law passes, Korea will turn into an all-out striking nation as illegal strikes already cause enormous economic losses."



The ruling party said if the bill, in fact, turns into law, not only is it against the Constitution but will also adversely affect the economy. The PPP said it will proactively suggest that President Yoon Suk Yeol exercise his veto power.