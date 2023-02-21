DP CHAIR’S DETAINMENT MOTION SPARKS CLASH News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties are locking horns ahead of the parliamentary voting on the detainment motion for Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, which is scheduled for Monday. As the ruling People Power Party urged him to give up his privilege of immunity from detainment, the DP leadership denounced the PPP and the prosecution, calling them royal guards and shock troopers for the president. However, the DP's falling public approval rate can possibly be a new determining factor in the tug of war.



[Pkg]



With parliamentary voting on a detainment motion for Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung scheduled for next Monday, the People Power Party again urged him to give up his privilege of immunity from detainment extended to lawmakers while parliament is in session. It called on the main opposition to show common sense, noting that even former presidents had gone to prison.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "They should have Lee Jae-myung pay the due price for his misdeeds. The Democratic party will not perish even if he is gone."



The minor opposition Justice Party backed the ruling party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-mi(Chair, Justice Party) : "Even if DP chair is arrested, he can have three rounds of trials. It’s time for him to give up his privilege."



The DP leadership denounced the PPP and the prosecution, calling them royal guards and shock troopers for the president.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "President Yoon’s royal guards and justice minister have joined forces to begin a dictatorial rule by prosecutors. Now, the leaders of the ruling party are acting as shock troopers aiding prosecutors."



The DP opposed the ruling party's proposal not to hold an extraordinary session in March and criticized it for ignoring state affairs. Lee Jae-myung sent party lawmakers a message on his stance and a copy of the arrest warrant. In an effort to have no votes cast against him, Lee also held a series of one-on-one meetings with party lawmakers outside of his faction. However, the DP is being troubled by an approval rating gap with the ruling party, which has been widening, as the investigation into Lee's allegations has gained speed. The DP saw its approval rating overtaken by that of the PPP's late last year.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Democratic Party) : "There is no reason to arrest him. It is enough to let DP chair make a decision on his own and receive a warrant review hearing."



The detainment motion for Lee was submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday after President Yoon approved the justice ministry's plan to send a request for parliamentary consent. The DP plans to convene a general meeting of its lawmakers to analyze Lee's arrest warrant and collect opinions on the issue.

