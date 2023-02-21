기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The prosecution, tax authorities and the drug safety ministry have launched a special investigation team to crack down on drug crimes as the number of drug-related offenders jumped nearly 14% last year. The Supreme Prosecutors Office said the special units will open at the four district prosecutors offices in Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gwangju. They will join forces to tackle large-scale drug smuggling and drug dealings taking place over the Internet such as the dark web. The four teams will be staffed by 84 personnel including 69 from the prosecution. Others will include central and local government and customs officials.
- JOINT TEAM TO FIGHT DRUG CRIMES
-
입력 2023-02-21 15:09:54
수정2023-02-21 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
