UNSC MEETING SHORT OF RESPONSE TO N. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The UN Security Council convened its first meeting of the year to discuss countermeasures against North Korea's consecutive missile launches, but ended with no tangible results. Since Russia and China, members of the Security Council, are blocking the council from taking official action, reaching a common ground doesn't seem like an easy task.



[Pkg]



The UN Security Council convened a meeting following North Korea's consecutive missile launches that began last weekend. The emergency meeting was held at the request of Japan, which became a non-permanent member of the Security Council this year. It is also this year's first open meeting to discuss North Korean provocations. Attending the meeting as parties concerned, South Korea, the U.S. and Western countries condemned the North's ballistic missile firings and called for additional sanctions on the regime. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia and China for blocking the Security Council from taking official action against North Korea. She also vowed to re-start an effort to have the Security Council chairman issue a statement condemning the North. Late last year, the U.S. initiated the first draft of the chairman's statement denouncing North Korea's firing of ballistic missiles. However, it was thwarted due to opposition from China and Russia.



[Soundbite] Linda Thomas-Greenfield(U.S. Ambassador to the UN) : "But in the face of unprecedented launches last year, two permanent members forced us into silence in spite of countless DPRK violations. On this vital matter, silence leads to irrelevance."



In response, China reaffirmed its opposition, saying it is better to avoid any action that can potentially aggravate the situation.



[Soundbite] Dai Bing(China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN) : "We call on all relevant parties to remain calm exercise restraint, stay committed to the right direction of political settlement, while refraining from any action that may further aggravate tension and cause miscalculation."



After the Security Council ended with no tangible results, a UN spokesperson said in a regular press briefing that Secretary General António Guterres met with North Korean ambassador to the UN Kim Sung on January 30th. In the meeting, the UN chief expressed concerns over escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and asked North Korea to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

UNSC MEETING SHORT OF RESPONSE TO N. KOREA

입력 2023-02-21 15:09:54 수정 2023-02-21 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The UN Security Council convened its first meeting of the year to discuss countermeasures against North Korea's consecutive missile launches, but ended with no tangible results. Since Russia and China, members of the Security Council, are blocking the council from taking official action, reaching a common ground doesn't seem like an easy task.



[Pkg]



The UN Security Council convened a meeting following North Korea's consecutive missile launches that began last weekend. The emergency meeting was held at the request of Japan, which became a non-permanent member of the Security Council this year. It is also this year's first open meeting to discuss North Korean provocations. Attending the meeting as parties concerned, South Korea, the U.S. and Western countries condemned the North's ballistic missile firings and called for additional sanctions on the regime. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia and China for blocking the Security Council from taking official action against North Korea. She also vowed to re-start an effort to have the Security Council chairman issue a statement condemning the North. Late last year, the U.S. initiated the first draft of the chairman's statement denouncing North Korea's firing of ballistic missiles. However, it was thwarted due to opposition from China and Russia.



[Soundbite] Linda Thomas-Greenfield(U.S. Ambassador to the UN) : "But in the face of unprecedented launches last year, two permanent members forced us into silence in spite of countless DPRK violations. On this vital matter, silence leads to irrelevance."



In response, China reaffirmed its opposition, saying it is better to avoid any action that can potentially aggravate the situation.



[Soundbite] Dai Bing(China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN) : "We call on all relevant parties to remain calm exercise restraint, stay committed to the right direction of political settlement, while refraining from any action that may further aggravate tension and cause miscalculation."



After the Security Council ended with no tangible results, a UN spokesperson said in a regular press briefing that Secretary General António Guterres met with North Korean ambassador to the UN Kim Sung on January 30th. In the meeting, the UN chief expressed concerns over escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and asked North Korea to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.