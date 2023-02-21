기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EXPORTS FALL 2.3% SO FAR THIS MONTH
입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
  • EXPORTS FALL 2.3% SO FAR THIS MONTH
    • 입력 2023-02-21 15:09:54
    • 수정2023-02-21 16:45:09
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!