기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
- EXPORTS FALL 2.3% SO FAR THIS MONTH
-
- 입력 2023-02-21 15:09:54
- 수정2023-02-21 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
South Korea's exports fell 2.3% on-year to 33.5 billion dollars in the first 20 days of February, according to the Customs Service. The resulting trade deficit during the period amounted to 5.9 billion dollars, larger than the 1.8 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year. By item, exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56.6 and 16.3% respectively, while shipments of semiconductors and wireless communication devices fell 44 and 25%.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음