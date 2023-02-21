DEMAND FOR CHIPS SURGE ON CHAT GPT BOOM News Today 입력 2023.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2023.02.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ever since the global phenomenon of conversational AI 'ChatGPT', major corporations are competing to dominate the AI market. Some point out that such global competition can bring new opportunities to the struggling domestic chip sector. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Chat GPT can perform multiple calculations in a short period of time thanks to its graphic processing units. Some ten thousand graphics cards are used in Chat GPT. The technology runs on high-performance memory chips produced by SK Hynix.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-hyun(SK Hynix(Feb. 1, Conference Call)) : "High bandwidth memory, a next-generation strategic item, have the strongest competitiveness and an unrivaled market presence."



As demand for AI chips surges, including graphics cards, the demand for memory chips, Korea's major export item, also rises. The AI chip market is predicted to nearly quadruple from 22 billion dollars in 2020 to 86.1 billion dollars in 2026. It could bring new opportunities to the struggling chip sector.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-jun(Samsung Electronics(Jan. 31, Conference Call)) : "We hope that natural language processing AI chatbots will have a positive impact on the demand for memory chips in the future."



However, just conquering the memory chip sector alone is not enough. Strategies are also needed for non-memory chips, which act as the AI's brain, especially system semiconductors in charge of calculation. Intelligent semiconductor technology, which blends low-power high-speed calculation and data storage memory, has emerged as an alternative.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yoo Hoi-jun(KAIST) : "If memory chips can perform calculations, it would be high-speed calculations. This could give us a shortcut to expanding our presence in the system semiconductor market by capitalizing on our strength."



Samsung Electronics and Naver have announced plans to jointly develop AI chips. The government has pledged to invest 820 billion won by 2030 in the development of next-generation AI chips.

